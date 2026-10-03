OM New Release Date: Dhanush-Mammootty's Actioner Postponed To November

Dhanush explained the reason in an X post last month. “In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges. Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we all have admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date,” he wrote.