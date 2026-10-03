OM New Release Date: Dhanush-Mammootty's Actioner Postponed To November

Makers of OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood have moved the release to November.
The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 16.
A new poster featuring Dhanush and Mammootty was released on Friday.
The makers of OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood have postponed the film. Starring Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead roles, the Tamil drama has now been pushed from October 16 to November 20, 2026. On Friday, the makers announced OM's new release date with a new poster featuring Dhanush and Mammootty holding guns.
OM release date shift
The revised date keeps the film out of the Diwali window and matches Dhanush’s earlier indication that it would move.
The move also means the film will not face Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 on the same day. Its original October 16 slot would have brought it up against the sequel, which is due on October 15.
That clash mattered because the Jailer's first instalment had collected over ₹600 crore worldwide. Dhanush had flagged the change last month in a social-media post.
Dhanush explained the reason in an X post last month. “In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges. Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we all have admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date,” he wrote.
He also ruled out Diwali. “At the same time, we will not be arriving for Diwali this year either, as Suriya sir's film has already been announced for the same date. In all fairness, they announced their date first, and we strongly believe that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other's decisions, keeping the larger welfare of the cinema and industry in mind,” Dhanush wrote on X.
The move also keeps the film away from the Hindi film Ramayana Part One.
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and veteran actor Indrans.
Wunderbar Films has backed the film in association with R Take Studios.