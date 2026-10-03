Paramount-WB Merger Company Named Skydance, David Ellison Declares

The Paramount-WBD merger will be finalised on Tuesday.
CEO David Ellison announced the name of the merged company.
Skydance will also bring together streamers like Paramount+ and HBO Max.
After the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. got greenlit, they will be together known as Skydance.
David Ellison, who currently serves as chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance, announced the decision of the new name. “What once was the peak, is now just the beginning,” Ellison wrote in a post on X. “Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren’t rewriting history – we’re equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling.”
David Ellison Reveals New Name For The Merger
Taking to his X profile, Ellison added, "We chose this name for a few important reasons,” Ellison wrote. “First and foremost, as we bring Paramount and Warner Bros. together, we wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic. Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations.”
“We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one. Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. – and all our extraordinary brands – to remain in the spotlight.”
The two studios are expected to continue operating under their own distinct identities even after becoming part of the larger corporate entity. The merged company will also take control of an extensive lineup of well-known entertainment brands and franchises.
The new parent company will bring together Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros., as well as streaming services Paramount+ and HBO Max. Its television operations will include major networks such as CBS and CNN. The company will also hold entertainment properties tied to popular franchises including Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, Yellowstone and DC.
The announcement regarding the corporate name comes only a few days before the anticipated completion of Warner Bros. Discovery’s acquisition. Paramount, Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery announced on September 30 that the deal is expected to be finalized on October 6, 2026, pending the fulfillment of customary closing requirements.