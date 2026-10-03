Paramount-WB Merger Company Named Skydance, David Ellison Declares

David Ellison, who currently serves as chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance, announced the decision of the new name. “What once was the peak, is now just the beginning,” Ellison wrote in a post on X. “Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren’t rewriting history – we’re equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling.”