Sardar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Karthi, SJ Suryah's Tamil Film

Sardar 2 will premiere on OTT after a 21-day theatrical window.
The sequel to the 2022 Tamil spy thriller Sardar released in cinemas on September 10.
Karthi stars in dual roles as RAW agent Vijay and Sardar, with SJ Suryah as Black Dagger.
Sardar 2, which hit the screens on September 10, is set for its digital debut 21 days after its theatrical run. The PS Mithran-directed Tamil drama stars Karthi and SJ Suryah. It is the sequel to the 2022 Tamil spy thriller Sardar. Here are the OTT release details.
When and where to watch Sardar 2 online
The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 1, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
The film’s arrival on the OTT platform also gives viewers who missed it in theatres another chance to watch it across five languages.
The short gap keeps the theatrical-window debate alive in Indian cinema. The film opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike.
Sardar 2 box office performance
The film reportedly collected about ₹23.85 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. Its India haul stood at around ₹19 crore while overseas markets brought in roughly ₹4.85 crore, according to Sacnilk.
Sardar 2 plot and cast details
Karthi leads the story in dual roles. He plays RAW agent Vijay and the legacy-linked Sardar as the sequel pushes the spy-thriller franchise into a wider conspiracy.
Vijay investigates Walrus after the fellow agent goes missing. Before he dies, Walrus leaves a strange key behind, and Vijay finds that matching keys connect several other people to a wider plot.
The search leads Vijay to Black Dagger, the global crime figure played by SJ Suryah. Black Dagger wants the keys for a plan tied to a biological threat, and that pulls Vijay back to his father Sardar’s legacy.
Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu and Achyuth Kumar round out the cast.