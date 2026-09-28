Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Malayalam Blockbuster

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release update: Girish AD's Malayalam drama, which hit the screens on August 21, 2026, is set to make its digital debut this week. It will stream on a leading OTT platform. The romantic comedy-drama, led by Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, became one of Malayalam cinema’s most discussed films this year and managed to pull crowds for weeks after its release. Here are the OTT release details.