Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Malayalam Blockbuster

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will stream on a leading OTT platform this week.
The film stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju and is directed by Girish AD.
Its theatrical run began on August 21 and continued to draw audiences in Kerala and other markets.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release update: Girish AD's Malayalam drama, which hit the screens on August 21, 2026, is set to make its digital debut this week. It will stream on a leading OTT platform. The romantic comedy-drama, led by Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, became one of Malayalam cinema’s most discussed films this year and managed to pull crowds for weeks after its release. Here are the OTT release details.
When and where to watch Bethlehem Kudumba Unit online
The film will be available to stream on JioHotstar from October 2.
Its digital release follows a long cinema run. The film kept pulling audiences in Kerala and other markets after its August 21 debut.
The streamer, sharing the OTT release date of the film, wrote on social media, "The film Kerala fell in love with. Now, it’s coming home. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, streaming from October 2 on JioHotstar (sic)."
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office milestone
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has reportedly gone past the ₹300 crore mark worldwide and raked in more than ₹323 crore globally, with Kerala accounting for over ₹150 crore.
It has also been reported as the top-earning Malayalam film. It surpassed Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.
Nivin Pauly's film crossed the ₹300 crore mark on day 24 of its theatrical run, outperforming Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra's 45-day timeline.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit story and cast
The film follows Ashley (Baiju), who returns home from overseas. A neighbour's wedding revives memories of Justin (Pauly), her first love. Despite their age gap, the pair rekindle their romance while participating in a local church group. This unexpected relationship triggers gossip, funny misunderstandings and community chaos.
Alongside Pauly and Baiju, the film also starred Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas and Shyam Mohan. Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran for Bhavana Studios backed the project.