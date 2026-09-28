The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani-Starrer Crosses ₹138 Crore Worldwide

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana led the Day 4 gross with ₹14 crore.

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The Paradise box office
The Paradise box office collection day 4 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • The Paradise grossed nearly ₹140 crore worldwide in four days.

  • The film is inching closer to the ₹100 crore mark in India.

  • The Telugu version remained the main driver with ₹13.60 crore nett on Sunday.

The Paradise box office: It has been five days since the release of the Nani-starrer and the action drama is inching closer to the ₹100 crore club in India. Worldwide, it has already crossed the ₹138 crore mark in four days. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama hit the screens on September 24 and opened to mixed reactions.

The Paradise box office collection Day 4

The Paradise collected ₹138.25 crore worldwide in four days, including paid previews, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Its India nett total rose to ₹92.10 crore after a marginal gain on Sunday. The film has opened strongly and then settled into a narrower band over the weekend. The next few days will show whether that stability can hold once the weekday test begins.

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Day-wise box office collections

The film raked in ₹11.60 crore from paid previews on September 23. Day 1 added ₹34.65 crore and Day 2 ₹14.90 crore.

On Day 4, the film earned ₹15.70 crore from 6,764 shows, with overall occupancy at 35.7 per cent. That was 3 per cent higher than Saturday (Day 3), when it collected ₹15.25 crore from 6,889 shows at 33.4 per cent occupancy.

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The India gross has now reached ₹109 crore. Overseas markets added ₹2 crore on Day 4, taking the cumulative overseas gross to ₹29.25 crore.

Language-wise performance

The Telugu version remained the film’s main contributor on Sunday, collecting ₹13.60 crore nett from 3,560 shows. It recorded 49 per cent occupancy, far ahead of the dubbed versions.

The Hindi version collected ₹1.90 crore from 2,803 shows and had 21 per cent occupancy. The Tamil version made ₹20 lakh from 401 shows, with occupancy also at 21 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed the biggest share of Day 4 gross at ₹14 crore. Karnataka added ₹1.42 crore, Tamil Nadu ₹50 lakh and Kerala ₹8 lakh.

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The Paradise also stars Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal, among others, in significant roles.

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