Adam Brody Endorses A 'Free Palestine' As Netflix Romcom, Nobody Wants This, Returns

Nobody Wants This is returning soon for its third season.
Adam Brody, the star of the Netflix show, clarified his stance on the Gaza genocide.
He supported calls for "Free Palestine" in an unambiguous clarification.
Adam Brody's hit Netflix’s romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This returns for its third season on Oct. 22. Brody plays a rabbi in the show that has gotten him a Critics Choice Award. Ahead of the release of the third season, Brody came clear on his stance regarding Palestine.
Adam Brody Supports 'Free Palestine'
“I just answer the questions I’m asked,” the actor told GQ. “And it’s true. I’m not wearing a pin, so I’m not inviting a certain question, and perhaps I should. I really admire people who do. But 99% of what I’m asked about is about the show. I’m not trying to plead ignorance—here we are doing a political interview, so it makes sense that we wade into this territory—but I’ve never ducked a question, really, not a political question anyway.”
“Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine,” insisted Brody. “It’s awful that it’s taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it’s reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago. I’m hopeful that another administration can really do some good and correct some of these policies that are helping that situation be as awful as it is.”
Brody also questioned the looming silence and denial in Hollywood: “Between COVID, a second Trump term, Israel-Gaza, it’s really brought out some different beliefs that I was ignorant to, and then disheartened by.”
Recently, several Hollywood stars were detained outside of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City amidst a planned protest while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered remarks. Hacks star and Emmy winner Hannah Einbinder and Thelma & Louise actor Susan Sarandon were among those detained. They have been released.
Erin Foster created Nobody Wants This and executive produces along with Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who both serve as showrunners on the Netflix series.