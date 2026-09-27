Kriti Sanon Marks Daughter’s Day With Post On Women’s Safety, Questions Fear In Public Spaces

Kriti Sanon highlighted women’s safety on Daughter's Day.
She said many women normalise fear through routines such as sharing live location and carrying pepper spray.
The actor said Daughter’s Day should be celebrated only when daughters can move in public without fearing assault.
Kriti Sanon marked Daughter’s Day with a message on women’s safety rather than a festive post. On Sunday (September 27), taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a post where she wrote about the fear many women carry through ordinary routines, as recent weeks saw several reported cases of rape, harassment and moral policing across the country.
Kriti Sanon's Daughter's Day post
She asked people to imagine a daughter trying to get home safely and the precautions that have become routine for many women. “Imagine your daughter calling home to say she feels she is being followed by a group of men. From sharing live location to carrying pepper spray to preferring cabs over walking to staying on call just to feel safe—we've normalised making fear her way of life.”
Sanon said Daughter’s Day cannot be treated as a simple celebration while women still weigh the risk of assault in public spaces. “The day a daughter can simply exist in a public space without calculating the risk of being assaulted—that is the day we should celebrate Daughter's Day.”
Everyday safety rituals
She pointed to the precautions many women now treat as routine: sharing live location, carrying pepper spray, taking a cab instead of walking and staying on a call until they get home. For her, these habits were not exceptions but part of daily life shaped by fear.
She closed with a line aimed at daughters who check in with family the moment they get back. “To every daughter who has called home just to say 'I've reached.' May you one day live in a world where you don't have to. That is the world our daughters deserve. That is what we owe them.”
Kriti has earlier questioned why public conversations on women’s safety keep placing the burden on women to protect themselves. She has argued that the focus should shift to men who harass or assault women.
“How long will we keep teaching women how to protect themselves?” she asked. “Why aren't we teaching men not to harass, not to assault, not to force?”
On the work front, Kriti's last release was Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.