'Merely Displaying The Title Won't Suffice': FDA Chief Reacts To Preity Zinta’s ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Mundhe said wearing a Team Tukaram Mundhe T-shirt is not enough and actual work must be done.

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Tukaram Mundhe, Preity Zinta
Maharashtra FDA chief reacts to Preity Zinta’s ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt
Summary of this article

  • Tukaram Mundhe welcomed support from Bollywood actors during Maharashtra’s food safety enforcement drive.

  • Preity Zinta backed the campaign by wearing a black T-shirt with Team Tukaram Mundhe written on it.

  • Mundhe said he had not spoken to Preity Zinta personally or over the phone about the gesture.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has welcomed support from Bollywood actors during the state’s food safety enforcement drive but said public backing must go beyond symbolism. He acknowledged gestures from actors including Preity Zinta and Mallika Sherawat as the campaign continues in Maharashtra.

Mundhe said support from public figures matters but must turn into action on the ground. He said goodwill exists across sectors and should be organised around public causes.

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Preity Zinta's gesture to support Mundhe

Preity showed her support for Mundhe by wearing a black T-shirt that carried "Team Tukaram Mundhe". She also praised his work as the enforcement drive continued.

When asked about the officer, Preity said, "It is time to celebrate these heroes."

Mundhe told PTI he had not spoken to her directly about the gesture. "No, I haven't spoken to her personally, nor have we talked over the phone. But I am grateful that she mentioned Team Tukaram Mundhe," he told the news agency.

Mallika Sherawat also shared a video, expressing her appreciation for the FDA commissioner.

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"Aap ki wajah se ab main shanti se khana kha sakti hu... Aap ki nazro se kuch bachta nahi," ("Because of you, I can now eat peacefully... Nothing escapes your watchful eye.") she said.

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Support must become action

Mundhe thanked everyone who backed the campaign. He said people with good intentions can be found in every sector and that such support should be channelled into public causes.

"I feel that people with good intentions exist at every level and in every sector of society. A team should be formed around these good causes; good ideas, thoughts, and actions should be promoted," he said.

He then made his broader point. "Simply wearing a T-shirt with 'Team Tukaram Mundhe' is not enough. Merely displaying the title won't suffice; the actual work must be done, and the right mindset must be adopted," he said.

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