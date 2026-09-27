Jon Watts To Direct New Star Wars Trilogy, Skywalker Saga Returns - Report

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Disney has not yet given the trilogy a greenlight, while Lucasfilm had no comment.

image Prefer on Google
Jon Watts
Jon Watts to direct new Star Wars trilogy Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Lucasfilm has reportedly tapped Jon Watts to helm the first film in a new Star Wars trilogy

  • Simon Kinberg is writing the trilogy and has been working on it since 2018.

  • The project will continue the Skywalker Saga after years of wider franchise expansion.

Lucasfilm has reportedly chosen Jon Watts to direct the opening film in a new Star Wars trilogy that will carry on the Skywalker Saga. Watts co-created Skeleton Crew and directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Simon Kinberg is writing the trilogy, Deadline reported. His credits include X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Prime’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. He also co-created the Disney XD animated series Star Wars Rebels, which ran from 2014 to 2018.

Jon Watts to direct new Star Wars trilogy?

Eight years after the last Skywalker chapter, and after a steady stream of films and series set across the wider screen universe, Star Wars is returning to the family with its next project.

Disney has not yet approved the project. Lucasfilm declined to comment.

Phil Tippett shuts Berkeley Studio after 40 years - Instagram/Tippett Studio
Star Wars And Jurassic Park Special Effects Legend Phil Tippett Shuts Berkeley Studio, Auctions Iconic Film Memorabilia

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Daisy Rey returns rumours

Daisy Ridley is reportedly being eyed to reprise her role as Rey.

That would place Rey at the centre of the next chapter in the Skywalker Saga. The most recent trilogy was led by Ridley’s Rey and ended with Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Related Content
Chinese President Xi Jinping - X@ChineseEmbinUS
Kit Harington - X
ENHYPEN Adds Berlin and London Shows - X
null - null

Skywalker Saga history

The Skywalker Saga began with Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope in 1977. It continued with Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back in 1980 and Episode VI — Return of the Jedi in 1983.

Lucasfilm then expanded the timeline with the prequel trilogy: Episode I — The Phantom Menace in 1999, Episode II: Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Episode III — Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

The latest trilogy brought the saga forward again with Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens in 2015, Episode VIII — The Last Jedi in 2017 and Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Those films were led by Ridley.

Disney- TikTok Deal - X
Disney Teams Up With TikTok, Creators Can Now Use Marvel, Star Wars And Pixar Clips

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The franchise has grown well beyond the Skywalker storyline since 2019. New films and streaming series have been set across different parts of the Star Wars universe.

The next scheduled release is Star Wars: Starfighter, which is set to premiere on May 28, 2027.

Knight Edge Media first reported the new trilogy's development.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories