Jon Watts To Direct New Star Wars Trilogy, Skywalker Saga Returns - Report

Lucasfilm has reportedly chosen Jon Watts to direct the opening film in a new Star Wars trilogy that will carry on the Skywalker Saga. Watts co-created Skeleton Crew and directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Simon Kinberg is writing the trilogy, Deadline reported. His credits include X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Prime’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. He also co-created the Disney XD animated series Star Wars Rebels, which ran from 2014 to 2018.