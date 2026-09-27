Ed Sheeran’s Gillette Stadium Shows Cancelled Over Weather Concerns Amid Macklemore Tour Row

Ed Sheeran’s concerts were cancelled because of severe weather.
The Robert Kraft-owned venue said the decision followed consultation with local officials, the promoter and the tour.
Organisers cited hazardous weather warnings across Boston and wider New England and said safety was the top priority.
Ed Sheeran’s weekend concerts at Gillette Stadium were cancelled, the Robert Kraft-owned venue informed on Friday (September 26), as the singer’s US tour remains caught in a row over Macklemore’s exit and his onstage support for Palestine.
Why are Ed Sheeran's shows cancelled?
According to a CNN report, event organisers cancelled the Friday and Saturday night shows “following consultation with local officials, the promoter and tour,” citing hazardous weather warnings across Boston and wider New England through the weekend. The venue added, “The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority.” It also said ticket refunds are available.
The storm-hit cancellation comes as the tour faces a separate fight over Macklemore’s removal from its remaining US dates and Kraft’s part in that decision. The row erupted last week over free speech and the war in Gaza, and it later drew in Sheeran’s own touring team.
Several events cancelled due to weather
A strong early-season nor’easter is moving up the East Coast from the Carolinas to Maine. Maryland’s Oceans Calling festival in Ocean City also called off its event after tides, flooding and high winds blocked preparations for the three-day music festival.
“Following the advice of the National Weather Service and in cooperation with local public officials, we must make the difficult decision to cancel,” the event’s promoters announced on Friday.
New York also lost two events. Organisers cancelled the Global Citizen Festival, set for Saturday in Central Park, and said it was the first time the event had been called off in 14 years. "Safety has to come first," organisers stated, pointing to dangerous forecast weather over the weekend.
Another festival fell off the calendar. The All Things Go Festival in Forest Hills, New York, was also called off after it had been scheduled to run from Friday through Sunday.