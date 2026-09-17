Macklemore To Donate $1 Mlllion Ed Sheeran Loop Tour Salary To Palestine Relief Aid

“I will be donating the entire USD 1 million of my net earnings from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour to six organizations working directly to support the Palestinian people. And I invite Robert Kraft to match my donation. Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting. A Palestinian life is no less valuable than any other life on this earth.” Kraft had refused to allow Macklemore to perform at Gillette Stadium outside Boston.