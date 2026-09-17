Pankaj Tripathi To Ricky Kej: Meet The 18 Members Of The Newly Formed CBFC

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The new panel takes effect immediately for a three-year tenure or until further orders, replacing members whose terms had previously expired.

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CBFC 18-member panel
Members of the newly formed CBFC Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • The Centre reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification on Wednesday, appointing an 18-member panel headed by chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati.

  • Prominent film personalities including Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, filmmaker Priyadarshan, and musician Ricky Kej have joined the board.

  • Additional fresh inductees include actor Roopali Ganguly, singer Hans Raj Hans, actor Manoj Joshi, filmmaker Abhishek Jain, and film critic Vinod Anupam.

The Centre on Wednesday (September 16) reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), naming an 18-member panel headed by CBFC chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati, reported PTI.

The film certification body continued to operate with members whose original terms had ended, pending a fresh reconstitution.

Who are the CBFC's new panel members?

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty and Prosenjit Chatterjee are among the new members.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan and Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej are also on the board.

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Film critic Vinod Anupam, actor Manoj Joshi and filmmaker Abhishek Jain are part of the new panel.

Singer and former parliamentarian Hans Raj Hans, producer Supriya Yarlagadda, poet and writer Yatindra Mishra and actors Roopali Ganguly and Pallavi Joshi are also part of the new panel.

Filmmaker Neela Madhab Panda and actor/writer Nishigandha Wad are also fresh inductees.

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Retained and outgoing

Only two members have been retained from the previous board — theatre director Waman Kendre and writer Ramesh Patange. All other names on the new panel are fresh appointments.

The outgoing board included actor Vidya Balan, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, former footballer Mihir Bhutia, actor Gautami Tadimalla and Vani Tripathi Tikoo. It also included actor Jeevitha Rajasekhar, filmmaker T S Nagabharana and filmmaker Naresh Chandra Lal, apart from Kendre and Patange.

Have a look at the full list of CBFC's newly formed panel members.

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Board tenure terms

The new board takes effect immediately. Its term will run for three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The CBFC was last reconstituted in August 2017 for a three-year term. Members of that board stayed on beyond 2020 under provisions that allowed them to remain in office until successors were appointed.

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