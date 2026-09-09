Mirzapur The Movie: Divyenndu And Pankaj Tripathi Thank Fans After ₹170 Crore Success

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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As the film draws audiences to cinemas, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi have thanked fans for their continued support, sharing an emotional message that highlights the lasting bond between the franchise and its audience.

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Mirzapur The Movie
Divyenndu And Pankaj Tripathi Thank Fans Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Mirzapur: The Movie crosses ₹170 crore worldwide within five days.

  • Divyenndu calls fans family while celebrating the film’s strong theatrical run.

  • Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu receive enthusiastic fan reactions after their reunion.

Mirzapur: The Movie continues to draw audiences to theatres, crossing ₹170 crore worldwide within five days of its release. Amid the strong box-office response, actors Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi have thanked fans for standing by the franchise, with Divyenndu describing the audience as part of the Mirzapur family.

Divyenndu thanks fans for Mirzapur The Movie success

Divyenndu shared a picture with Pankaj Tripathi on Instagram, accompanied by the song Kaan Phaad from the film. Expressing his gratitude, the actor wrote, “Family hain aap log hamari… aur aapne saabit kar diya!! Mirzapur family ki taraf se Dhanyawaad (You guys are our family and you proved it. Thanks from Mirzapur family).”

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The post drew an enthusiastic response from fans, with several celebrating the actors' reunion and Divyenndu's return as Munna Bhaiya. Comments praised their on-screen relationship while others hailed the character's enduring popularity.

Mirzapur The Movie box office performance

The film opened with ₹25.75 crore in India before recording ₹32 crore and ₹36 crore on its second and third days, respectively. Despite a weekday dip on Monday, the film maintained its momentum and crossed ₹120 crore net in India within five days.

The big-screen continuation brings the Mirzapur crime saga into cinemas after three seasons on streaming. Puneet Krishna has directed the film, which features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Kishan.

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The film has received a largely positive response, with audiences particularly drawn for its familiar characters and the continuation of the franchise's power struggles.

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