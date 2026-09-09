Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 5: Pankaj Tripathi-Led Crime Thriller Inches Closer To ₹180 Crore Mark Globally

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection: Pankaj Tripathi-led crime thriller is having a golden run at the box office. It has left behind Yash's Toxic at the box office. The film breached the ₹100 crore mark in India within four days, lifting its net total to ₹125.60 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It is now approaching towards the ₹180 crore mark globally.