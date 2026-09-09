Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 5: Pankaj Tripathi-Led Crime Thriller Inches Closer To ₹180 Crore Mark Globally

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur The Movie hit the screens on September 4.

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Mirzapur The Movie box office collection
Mirzapur The Movie earns over ₹15 crore on Day 5 Photo: X

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection: Pankaj Tripathi-led crime thriller is having a golden run at the box office. It has left behind Yash's Toxic at the box office. The film breached the ₹100 crore mark in India within four days, lifting its net total to ₹125.60 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It is now approaching towards the ₹180 crore mark globally.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 5

The theatrical run held firm on Tuesday (Day 5). Though it witnessed a slight dip, the film maintained double-digit daily takings. Most revenue was generated from the Hindi version.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 4 - X
Mizrapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's Film Storms Past ₹100 Crore Mark

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

On Tuesday, Mirzapur The Movie collected ₹15.85 crore in India, down slightly from ₹16.24 crore on Monday.

The film earned ₹36 crore on Sunday and ₹32 crore on Saturday after opening to ₹25.75 crore on Friday.

The overseas run also added to the tally. The film collected ₹3.50 crore overseas on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹27 crore. Its worldwide gross has now reached ₹176.97 crore.

Opening beat expectations

The opening came in above market forecasts. The film's ₹25.75 crore first day was higher than the ₹18-20 crore range that most trade experts had estimated.

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First-day receipts outpaced other recent hits like Saiyaara which collected ₹22 crore and Awarapan 2 which registered ₹21.50 crore on their opening days.

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the crime thriller drew heavy footfalls across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi.

The plot set in 2018 between episodes 6 and 7 of the first season of Mirzapur, sets up a fresh battle for the throne amid power struggles, betrayals and bloody rivalries.

Ali Fazal, Divyenndu lead the cast alongside Tripathi. Jitendra Kumar plays Bablu Pandit, replacing Vikrant Massey, while Ravi Kishan joins as a new character.

Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi reprise their respective roles from the series.

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