Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Pregnancy Photoshoot With Daughter Dua On Her Birthday Sends Internet Into Meltdown

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first child, daughter Dua on September 8.

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Deepika Padukone maternity photoshoot
Deepika Padukone maternity photoshoot with Ranveer Singh and Dua Photo: Instagram/Deepika Padukone
Summary of this article

  • Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to welcome their second child soon.

  • The couple shared pics from pregnancy photoshoot on their daughter Dua's birthday.

  • Dua turned 2 today.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child. The couple have sent the internet into a meltdown with their photoshoot pics as they await the new member. The images also hold significance as today marks their daughter Dua's 2nd birthday, making the family moments more special.

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Deepika's pregnancy photoshoot pics with Ranveer and Dua

The shoot puts the couple’s growing family at the centre. It shows Deepika and Ranveer together and marks a new stage in their lives. It has quickly become a talking point on social media.

Deepika displays her baby bump alongside Ranveer across the monochrome portraits. Other frames capture the pair sharing tender moments with their daughter Dua.

The set of images leans into intimate moments. Deepika and Ranveer appear relaxed in the photographs, while their scenes with Dua bring out the ease and happiness around the family.

Together, the frames capture the couple as they embrace this new chapter in their lives. The focus stays on their bond, their daughter and the child they are expecting.

"Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! 🧿🙏🏽(sic)," they wrote in a joint statement alongside the pics.  

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Fans and celebs flood social media

As soon as the pictures were shared, the comments section was filled with love for the family and birthday wishes for Dua as she turned two.

Many fans focused on the trio’s easy chemistry in the images. Several users called them a "perfect family" as others continued to admire the family portraits.

Kajal Aggarwal wrote "How adorable" and added red heart emojis, Bhumi Pednekar also commented with red heart emojis. Showering love on Dua, Masaba Gupta wrote, "She is an absolute doll DP".

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Deepika and Ranveer's upcoming projects

After the success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer's upcoming movie is Jai Mehta's post-apocalyptic survival thriller Pralay while Deepika has King with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's sci-fi epic Raaka with Allu Arjun.

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