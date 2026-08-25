Deepika Padukone’s Team Denies Her Role In Brahmastra 2, Calls Reports 'Untrue'

Deepika Padukone is not part of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra 2.
It was clarified by her team in a statement.
Her upcoming releases include, King with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Raaka with Allu Arjun.
A recent report stated that Alia Bhatt who played the female lead role in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra will have an 'extended appearance' in the sequel which will have Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role and Deepika Padukone will play the leading lady. Deepika's team has denied the report calling it "untrue."
Deepika not part of Brahmastra sequel
The actress' team issued a statement that read, “All recent reports of Deepika Padukone being a part of Brahmastra 2 or associated with the project in any capacity are untrue.”
What was Deepika's role in Brahmastra?
In 2022 Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, Deepika had a brief role. She was introduced as Amrita, Shiva’s mother and a powerful Astra wielder who has a major part of the mythology of the Astraverse.
Nothing much was revealed in the first part. However, it ended with the introduction of the character of Dev, who is the romantic interest of Amrita, and father of Shiva.
Recently, Bollywood Hungama.quoted a source saying, “Alia will have an extended appearance in Brahmastra 2 and is expected to shoot for around 25 days. The film itself is planned as an approximately 125-day shoot. Brahmastra 2 will largely revolve around the characters of Dev and Amrita, which are expected to be played by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, respectively.”
There were rumours who would play Dev. Ranveer Singh’s name was much speculated and some reports also claimed that Vijay Deverakonda could play the pivotal character. The makers are yet to reveal it.
On the professional front, Deepika's upcoming releases are: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King and Allu Arjun’s Raaka, a pan-Indian sci-fi fantasy action thriller directed by Atlee.
King marks Deepika and Shah Rukh's reunion after Pathaan and Jawan. She is playing significant roles in both films.
Earlier, Deepika grabbed the attention for walking out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and, then Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel.
On the personal front, she is expecting her second child with Ranveer. She is reportedly due in September. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dua on September 8, 2024.