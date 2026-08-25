Deepika Padukone’s Team Denies Her Role In Brahmastra 2, Calls Reports 'Untrue'

Recently, Bollywood Hungama.quoted a source saying, “Alia will have an extended appearance in Brahmastra 2 and is expected to shoot for around 25 days. The film itself is planned as an approximately 125-day shoot. Brahmastra 2 will largely revolve around the characters of Dev and Amrita, which are expected to be played by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, respectively.”