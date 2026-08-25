Sliman Mansour, Pioneering Palestinian Artist Behind Camel Of Hardship, Dead At 79

Mansour’s work is linked to the idea of sumud — the Palestinian concept of steadfastness and resilience. Mansour was a founder of the League of Palestinian Artists and its leader from 1986 to 1990. During the First Intifada, he co-founded the New Visions collective with Vera Tamari, Tayseer Barakat and Anani. The artists boycotted Israeli art supplies and turned to materials found locally, including mud and henna. The group sought to weave the Palestinian landscapes into their art. His work is internationally feleted, including the UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture in 2019, as well as the Palestine Prize for the Visual Arts and the Grand Nile Prize at the Cairo Biennial.