Ranveer Singh’s Father Approaches IMPPA Amid Ongoing Don 3 Dispute Over ₹45 Crore Claim

Ranveer Singh’s father has approached IMPPA amid the ongoing Don 3 dispute.
The producers’ body will review the documents before deciding its next move.
The Rs 45 crore claim remains unresolved as discussions continue behind the scenes.
Ranveer Singh's Don 3 dispute has taken a fresh turn after the actor’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, approached the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) with a plea against Excel Entertainment’s reported Rs 45 crore claim. Bhavnani met representatives of the producers’ body on Tuesday and submitted documents relating to the matter.
IMPPA will now examine the material and supporting evidence before deciding what action should be taken. IMPPA president Abhay Sinha confirmed the meeting and said the discussions had gone smoothly, with the association expected to take its next step after reviewing the plea.
What is the Don 3 dispute about?
The dispute stems from Ranveer’s reported exit from Don 3, which was expected to begin production before the actor’s plans changed. The development reportedly left producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani facing a significant financial setback.
Excel Entertainment has claimed around Rs 45 crore in damages from Ranveer over the matter. The dispute has continued despite discussions involving several industry bodies.
In May, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. The directive was withdrawn in June following discussions involving IMPPA, the Producers Guild of India and CINTAA.
IMPPA to examine Ranveer Singh’s father’s plea
The latest meeting puts the matter back before IMPPA, which will assess the documents submitted by Bhavnani before determining its next course of action. The association is expected to consider the claims from both sides while attempting to find a resolution.
Meanwhile, Ranveer has moved on to his next project. The actor recently began filming Pralay, a zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta and co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. The shoot began in Mumbai after the production reportedly shifted its schedule from Australia.
The location change also allows Ranveer to remain closer to his family as he and Deepika Padukone prepare to welcome their second child.