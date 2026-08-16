Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Goes On Floors With Kalyani Priyadarshan, Jai Mehta Directs

Ranveer Singh’s Pralay begins filming with Kalyani Priyadarshan in Mumbai.
Jai Mehta directs the ambitious end-of-the-world survival thriller for cinemas.
Ananya Birla and Hansal Mehta back Pralay alongside Singh.
Ranveer Singh’s Pralay has officially begun filming in Mumbai. The end-of-the-world action thriller is directed by Jai Mehta and stars Singh in the lead alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film brings together an ensemble of producers including Ananya Birla, Hansal Mehta, Sahil Saigal and Singh himself.
Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan lead Pralay
The film is being produced under Birla Studios, True Story Films and Singh’s Maa Kasam Films. Ranveer Singh will take on a physically demanding role in the project, which follows a survival story unfolding as the world faces a catastrophic event.
Kalyani Priyadarshan, who recently gained attention with Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, has been cast in a pivotal role. The film is being shot at live locations across Mumbai and the surrounding region, with the makers aiming to give the story greater scale and realism.
Jai Mehta directs the end-of-the-world thriller
Jai Mehta previously co-directed the acclaimed SonyLIV series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with Hansal Mehta. He later directed the JioHotstar series Lootere. Pralay marks a move into large-scale theatrical filmmaking for the director.
The project underwent several months of technically intensive pre-production before cameras began rolling. The production has also brought together crew members from India and abroad.
Hansal Mehta had previously described Pralay while unveiling the True Story Films slate, saying it was “the kind of film that India hasn’t made yet, the kind of film that India hasn’t seen before.”
The project also marks another major release in Ranveer Singh’s post-Dhurandhar phase. The actor last appeared in the Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar – The Revenge duology, which emerged among the highest-grossing Indian films.
No release date for Pralay has been announced yet.