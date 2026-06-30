Ranveer Singh's Pralay With Jai Mehta To Go On Floors In September, Major Shoot Planned In Australia - Report

Ranveer Singh has collaborated with debutant director Jai Mehta for the post-apocalyptic zombie thriller Pralay.
The film will reportedly commence shooting in Australia in September 2026.
The film is said to be mounted on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore.
Actor Ranveer Singh will headline a new zombie thriller, titled Pralay, with debutant filmmaker Jai Mehta directing the post-apocalyptic drama.
The film will go on the floors in September, with major shooting scheduled across Australia, Pinkvilla reported. The Rs 300 crore budget makes it the most expensive standalone film of Singh's career.
Lokah actress Kalyani Priyadarshan is cast as the female lead, marking her official Bollywood debut opposite the Dhurandhar star. The producers have not made an official announcement.
Pralay shoot details
Pre-production has begun in Australia. Technicians with experience in global cinema are supervising the setup while director Jai Mehta is getting ready for the zombie thriller. Singh has already started training to meet the physical and emotional demands of the role.
Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, "Ranveer will start shooting for the Jai Mehta directorial in the second half of 2026. The shoot is planned in Australia, and he has already kick-started prep. This is a film that requires intense physical and emotional preparation, given the scale and genre."
Pralay movie plot
The story follows a married couple trying to survive in a dystopian Mumbai.
"Pralay will rely heavily on VFX. Jai and his team are actively working on the screenplay, visual detailing, and the larger zombie universe. Ranveer too has been involved in creative discussions on a day-to-day basis," the source added.
Ranveer was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The franchise, written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, made box office history by becoming the first Indian film franchise to cross the Rs 3,000 crore lifetime milestone worldwide.
Singh recently grabbed the headlines for his exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, leading to ban and legal disputes.
Reports claim that the actor has decided to stay away from media interactions and interviews for 18 months and will focus on his upcoming projects. He will maintain this until the release of Pralay.