Suriya And TJ Gnanavel Reunite For Hombale Films' New Project

Hombale Films officially announced its next ambitious cinematic project.
The film stars Suriya alongside actress Kayadu Lohar in lead roles.
Acclaimed filmmaker TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame will direct the upcoming film.
Hombale Films has announced its next cinematic venture, produced by Vijay Kiragandur, starring Suriya and Kayadu Lohar. The film marks a reunion of Suriya with TJ Gnanavel after the 2021 film Jai Bhim. The untitled project aims to unite powerful storytelling with a grand cinematic vision.
The production officially commenced with a grand muhurtha ceremony at the Park Hyatt in Chennai on Monday (June 29). Members of the cast, the technical crew, and industry guests attended the launch event.
Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers wrote, "The next chapter... #SuriyaXHombale. He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives. A journey defined by courage, conviction, and craft. Three decades of truth on screen. Countless hearts touched beyond it. Now, the most fearless actor of his generation steps onto his grandest stage yet (sic)."
Suriya brings a career spanning over two decades to the project. The actor holds two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards South. He has balanced commercial successes with critically acclaimed performances throughout his tenure, while also earning recognition as a producer committed to meaningful cinema.
Gnanavel previously gained national prominence with Jai Bhim. Audiences praised the film for its emotional depth and social relevance. Jai Bhim remains one of the highest-rated films on IMDb India. The director has established himself as a distinctive voice in contemporary Indian cinema, frequently building his narratives around a strong human core.
Hombale Films' Grand Vision
Hombale Films has previously delivered blockbusters such as KGF, Kantara, and Salaar. The company is also bringing India's biggest animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha, to audiences.
"At Hombale Films, we have always believed that powerful cinema is born when passionate people come together with a shared vision. Collaborating with Suriya and T. J. Gnanavel is a step towards telling a story that is honest, meaningful, and will connect with audiences across the world," Vijay Kiragandur said.
Sai Abhyankkar will compose the music, while S. R. Kathir handles cinematography. K. Kathir manages production design, and Philomin Raj serves as the editor.