Suriya And TJ Gnanavel Reunite For Hombale Films' New Project

Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers wrote, "The next chapter... #SuriyaXHombale. He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives. A journey defined by courage, conviction, and craft. Three decades of truth on screen. Countless hearts touched beyond it. Now, the most fearless actor of his generation steps onto his grandest stage yet (sic)."