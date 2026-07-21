Rang De Basanti Viral Scene Trends Amid CJP Protest, But Here's Why It Still Resonates

Rang De Basanti scene linked to CJP protest

The viral clip begins with a speech in which it is said that the protesters are not terrorists and that no foreign power is backing them, before stressing that everyone must act to bring change. The scene then shifts to Siddharth's radio broadcast, where it is said that politicians are chosen by citizens and that if corruption exists in leadership, responsibility also lies with society. The now-famous line, "No country is perfect. It has to be made perfect," is also heard after a caller expresses hopelessness about change.