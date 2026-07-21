Rang De Basanti Viral Scene Trends Amid CJP Protest, But Here's Why It Still Resonates

Rang De Basanti viral scene resurfaces as CJP protest over NEET gains nationwide attention.
CJP delegation submitted three key demands including ₹1 crore compensation for affected families.
Released in 2006, the film's accountability message continues inspiring youth protests across India.
One scene from Rang De Basanti (2006) is going viral once again dominating social media as protests over alleged NEET irregularities and demands for education reforms continue across India. A widely shared sequence featuring Aamir Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi and Kunal Kapoor has become a rallying point online, with many users drawing parallels between the film's message and the ongoing demonstrations led by the CJP.
Rang De Basanti scene linked to CJP protest
The viral clip begins with a speech in which it is said that the protesters are not terrorists and that no foreign power is backing them, before stressing that everyone must act to bring change. The scene then shifts to Siddharth's radio broadcast, where it is said that politicians are chosen by citizens and that if corruption exists in leadership, responsibility also lies with society. The now-famous line, "No country is perfect. It has to be made perfect," is also heard after a caller expresses hopelessness about change.
The dialogue has been widely shared as students continue protesting at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak case. Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and broader education reforms.
During Monday's Chalo Sansad march, organised to coincide with the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session, clashes reportedly broke out between protesters and security personnel near Parliament.
Why is Rang De Basanti trending today?
A CJP delegation also submitted a memorandum to Union Health Minister JP Nadda seeking the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk from hospital, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak.
Support has also come from several film personalities. Solidarity with the youth was expressed by Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh through a joint post on X. Support was also extended by Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and Nandita Das, while screenwriter Sutapa Sikdar highlighted the financial struggles of many protesters and their demand for accountability. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi reportedly felt unwell during the protest and was assisted to a security cabin.
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti was released in 2006. Two decades later, its themes of accountability, civic participation and youth-led change continue to resonate whenever the country witnesses moments of public unrest.