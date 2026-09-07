'If Centre Doesn’t Act, Naga MLAs Will Walk Away From Govt’: Manipur’s Naga Deputy CM

A

We (the Naga community) have maintained neutrality between the Kukis and Meiteis during the conflict. These are the people who were not involved in the communal crisis, and during the crisis, we were trying to restrain people. We have committed ourselves to not having such violence anymore. So, we have been trying to remain neutral and play our role as a community. The situation was not totally under control after the imposition of President's Rule for one year. Some of the situations were better, and then the popular government was installed. We were hoping that it would get better, expecting that both communities would remain calm and that we would have normalcy in our state.

But in the meantime, the Kuki groups started provoking the Nagas. So, we told them that this is not the way to work with each other. The Kukis already had a very serious crisis with the Meiteis, a majority community of the state. And then again, if you are going to have a conflict with Naga society, it will not be good. So, remain humble and let us try to remain peaceful. We advised them, but then all these incidents started happening. We cannot remain calm, so we want to appeal to the Central Government that this should not continue. One group of organisations (Kuki National Front-Presidential) started killing people, and it never stopped. So, we said this is not done and we are not comfortable moving with them.

Because the head of the state, the Deputy Chief Minister, is a part of that family who has started such kind of extremist activities. This is not permissible under any law or under the Constitution of India. It is violating the Constitution and the law of the land and creating terror among the people and the public.

So, we the Naga people and the Naga ministers told them that we don't want this. We cannot remain like this with the appointment of a minister who is creating such problems, which is legally and constitutionally wrong. They will continue to create more problems and more killings will happen. That is the reason we feel that if such a position is allowed, it is dishonorable even to the people and to the head of the state. This is totally wrong, so we cannot go along with such people. There is also a SoO (Suspension Of Operations) agreement, but they are not following its rules. They are freely carrying all the arms and ammunition and roaming around without following the ground rules of the ceasefire also. So, that creates a lot of problems. We want to sound it to the Central Government to take these things seriously.