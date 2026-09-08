Mizrapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's Film Storms Past ₹100 Crore Mark

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment with Amazon MGM Studios.

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Mirzapur The Movie
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Summary of this article

  • Mirzapur: The Movie collected over ₹15 crore nett across 10,570 shows on Monday, crossing the domestic Rs 100 crore mark.

  • The film's domestic gross collection tally reached ₹130.97 crore.

  • After an opening day haul of ₹25.75 crore, the film earned ₹32 crore on Saturday and ₹36 crore on Sunday.

Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection: The crime thriller hit the screens on September 4 and had a strong start at the box office. On Monday, it held steady and entered the ₹100 crore club in India. Its domestic net total now stands at ₹109.25 crore, while its India gross collection has reached ₹130.97 crore.

The result underlines the pull of the franchise and how much reach it has built over the years. For a film without a conventional superstar at the centre, the numbers have been notable.

Opening weekend surge

Trade had expected an opening of ₹18-20 crore, but the film raked in ₹25.75 crore on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. It beat Saiyaara, which made ₹22 crore, and Awarapan 2, which earned ₹21.50 crore.

The momentum continued through the weekend. Mirzapur: The Movie earned ₹32 crore on Saturday (Day 2) and ₹36 crore on Sunday (Day 3) before the weekday slowdown arrived on Monday (Day 4).

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The film held firm on Monday. It brought in ₹15.50 crore nett from 10,570 screenings.

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The film was released in Hindi and also in a Telugu dub, with most of the revenue coming from the Hindi version.

Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment presented the film and Gurmmeet Singh directed it from a script by Puneet Krishna.

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi, among others reprised their roles.

Jitendra Kumar replaced Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit. Ravi Kishan, Sonal Chauhan, Sushant Singh, Mohit Maalik are the new faces.

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