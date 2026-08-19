Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi's Film Storms Past ₹100 Crore Mark

Awarapan 2 achieved a domestic nett collection of over ₹100 crore on Tuesday, its fifth day of theatrical release.
Co-starring Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, the film has grossed over ₹140 crore worldwide against a production budget of Rs 45 crore.
Daily domestic earnings remained steady after a strong opening weekend, peaking with a 55% jump on Saturday.
Awarapan 2 box office: Emraan Hashmi-starrer hit the screens on August 14 and clashed with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. While the latter is struggling at the box office, Awarapan 2 has entered the coveted ₹100 crore club. The romantic action thriller is nearing the ₹150 crore mark globally and will achieve that today.
Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 5
The film maintained steady business over its opening weekday period. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it has now secured ₹100.75 crore in total net collections in five days.
Here's the box office breakdown
Day 1 (Friday): ₹22 crore
Day 2 (Saturday): ₹33.75 crore
Day 3 (Sunday): ₹26 crore
Day 4 (Monday): ₹9.25 crore
Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹9.75 crore
On Day 5, Awarapan 2 had an overall theatre occupancy of 28.24% across 11,000 shows. Morning shows witnessed 12.15% occupancy, followed by 25.54% in the afternoon and 29.46% in the evening. Night shows recorded a 43% occupancy.
Total domestic gross receipts have reached ₹120 crore. The worldwide box office collection currently stands at ₹144.13 crore.
The sequel was reportedly produced on a ₹45-crore budget. Ticket sales have already recovered more than twice the initial production investment, confirming its hit status for the distributors.
Milestone for Hashmi
Awarapan 2 has become Emraan Hashmi's first ₹100 crore solo-lead film. The milestone marks a significant career transition for Hashmi. He previously featured in Rs 100-crore blockbusters such as Tiger 3 and They Call Him OG.
The 2007 original film underperformed in theatres. However, the movie slowly built a dedicated cult following over the subsequent years, driven by its popular soundtrack and emotional narrative.
The nostalgia factor helped in the sequel's commercial success. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie opened to positive reviews, with fans heaping praise on Hashmi and lauding the music.
Alongside Hashmi, the film also starred Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Survinder Vicky and Puran Gabbi in significant roles.