Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi's Film Storms Past ₹100 Crore Mark

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 5

The film maintained steady business over its opening weekday period. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it has now secured ₹100.75 crore in total net collections in five days.

Here's the box office breakdown

Day 1 (Friday): ₹22 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹33.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹26 crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹9.25 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹9.75 crore

On Day 5, Awarapan 2 had an overall theatre occupancy of 28.24% across 11,000 shows. Morning shows witnessed 12.15% occupancy, followed by 25.54% in the afternoon and 29.46% in the evening. Night shows recorded a 43% occupancy.

Total domestic gross receipts have reached ₹120 crore. The worldwide box office collection currently stands at ₹144.13 crore.