Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi's Film Leads

Awarapan 2 earned ₹33.75 crore on Day 2, leading Batwara 1947.
Batwara 1947 jumped 134.8% but collected ₹13.50 crore.
Awarapan 2 crossed ₹55 crore domestically after two days.
On Day 2, Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection saw both films benefit from the Independence Day holiday, with Emraan Hashmi’s sequel maintaining a clear lead. Awarapan 2 earned ₹33.75 crore net in India, taking its two-day domestic total to ₹55.75 crore.
Batwara 1947, meanwhile, recorded ₹13.50 crore on Day 2. Although the Sunny Deol-starrer saw a larger percentage jump from its opening day, it remained well behind Awarapan 2 in overall earnings.
Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 day 2 collection
Awarapan 2 recorded a 53.4% rise from its opening-day collection of ₹22 crore. The film registered 55% occupancy across 10,496 shows on Independence Day.
Batwara 1947 posted a sharper 134.8% increase from its ₹5.75 crore opening. Its occupancy stood at 34% across 8,071 shows.
According to figures reported by Sacnilk and published by LiveMint, Awarapan 2 has collected ₹55.75 crore net in India. Its India gross stands at ₹66.90 crore and its overseas collection is estimated at ₹6 crore, taking its worldwide gross to ₹72.90 crore.
Batwara 1947 worldwide collection
Batwara 1947 has earned ₹19.25 crore net in India so far. Its India gross has reached ₹22.91 crore while its overseas collection stands at ₹3.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross to ₹26.41 crore.
Both films arrived in cinemas on August 14. Awarapan 2 opened with ₹22 crore, marking the biggest opening of Emraan Hashmi’s career. The sequel has also benefited from the nostalgia surrounding the 2007 original.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky alongside Hashmi. The original developed a cult following despite its modest theatrical performance.
Emraan Hashmi hints at Awarapan 3
At an event, Emraan Hashmi said Awarapan 2 belonged to the fans and hinted that the franchise could continue. He teased audiences by saying, “Hopefully, Awarapan 3 very soon.” He also added that the film’s second half was better, further fuelling speculation about a possible third instalment.
Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 is a Partition drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. The film stars Sunny Deol alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.
Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film marks Santoshi and Deol’s return to the subject of historical conflict and displacement. Despite a strong Independence Day boost on Day 2, it continues to trail Awarapan 2 at the box office.