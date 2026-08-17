Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 3: Emraan Hashmi’s Sequel Dominates Clash

Awarapan 2 earns Rs 73.55 crore net after three days.
Batwara 1947 reaches Rs 24.72 crore despite Saturday’s strong growth.
Emraan Hashmi leads Sunny Deol in their latest box-office clash.
The box office battle between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 has widened on day three, with Emraan Hashmi’s sequel maintaining a commanding lead over Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s period drama. Both films benefited from the Independence Day weekend, but Awarapan 2 has emerged as the clear winner so far.
Awarapan 2 dominates Batwara 1947 at box office
Awarapan 2 opened with Rs 22 crore net in India before jumping to Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday. The film added another Rs 17.80 crore by Sunday evening, taking its three-day India net collection to Rs 73.55 crore. Its India gross has reached Rs 87.90 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.
Batwara 1947, meanwhile, opened with Rs 5.75 crore and rose sharply to Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday. However, its Sunday collection fell to Rs 5.47 crore. The film’s India net total now stands at Rs 24.72 crore with a gross collection of Rs 29.36 crore.
The numbers give Awarapan 2 a sizeable advantage. The Emraan Hashmi-led film has earned nearly three times the amount collected by Batwara 1947 in three days.
Independence Day boost for Awarapan 2
The sequel’s momentum was strengthened by the Independence Day holiday, with strong occupancies reported across Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres and non-national chains. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described its Saturday performance as “dhamakedaar”, while positive word of mouth and nostalgia for the 2007 original appear to have helped its theatrical run.
The film is now tracking towards an Rs 85 crore-plus opening weekend and could rank among the strongest Hindi openers of 2026. It has also already surpassed the lifetime collection of the original Awarapan.
For Hashmi, the performance marks a significant comeback. The 2007 film was not a major theatrical success initially but later developed a strong cult following, particularly for its music and the actor’s performance.
Batwara 1947 struggles after Saturday growth
Batwara 1947 showed promise on Saturday when its collection more than doubled from Friday. Taran Adarsh also pointed to positive audience feedback and the strong Saturday growth.
However, the Sunday drop to Rs 5.47 crore leaves the film with considerable ground to cover. Its biggest advantage is the relatively clear theatrical window ahead, with no major Hindi releases expected until September. Sustained word of mouth could help it hold during the weekdays.
Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Deol face off again
The clash also recalls the actors’ 2007 box-office encounter, when Awarapan released alongside Sunny Deol’s Apne. Nearly two decades later, Hashmi has once again emerged ahead in their opening battle.
Both films released on August 14, with Awarapan 2 benefiting from nostalgia, the original’s cult status and Hashmi’s comeback appeal. Batwara 1947 had patriotic appeal and the Independence Day advantage but could not match its rival’s opening momentum.