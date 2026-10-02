The Assassin(s) cancels 2 scheduled Busan International Film Festival appearances.
Lee Min Ho’s Actors House event was also cancelled on October 7.
The Korean historical thriller has faced controversy since its September 23 release.
The Assassin(s) has canceled all its scheduled events at the 2026 Busan International Film Festival amid ongoing controversy surrounding the film. Hive Media Corp., the production company behind the historical thriller, announced on October 2 that the film would no longer participate in its planned festival appearances.
The Assassin(s) cancels Busan Film Festival appearances
The film was scheduled to attend the Busan International Film Festival Opening Ceremony and an Outdoor Stage Greeting on October 7. Director Hur Jin Ho and actors Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il and Lee Min Ho were expected to attend the outdoor event.
In a statement, Hive Media Corp. said the decision had been made after the situation surrounding the film was reviewed and audience and attendee safety was taken into consideration. The production company said that the cancellation was intended to allow the event to proceed smoothly and apologised to those who had been looking forward to the appearances.
The decision comes after The Assassin(s) faced controversy following its theatrical release over allegations of historical distortion involving elements of its story.
Lee Min Ho event also cancelled
The controversy had already affected Lee Min Ho’s appearance at the festival. His Actors House event, which had been scheduled for October 7 as part of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, was cancelled amid the situation surrounding the film.
With the Outdoor Stage Greeting and opening ceremony appearances now called off, there are no remaining official Busan International Film Festival events connected to The Assassin(s).
The film follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the 1974 assassination attempt that shocked South Korea. Its historical setting and fictionalised treatment of the events have drawn attention since its release on September 23.
The 31st Busan International Film Festival will begin on October 6 and continue for 10 days, concluding on October 15.