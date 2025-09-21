Don’t Tell Mother Review | A Tender Portrait Of The Cycles Of Inheritance

Akaash lives with his younger brother Adi (Anirudh P. Keserker) and their parents, credited as Amma and Appa in the film (portrayed by Aishwarya Dinesh and Karthik Nagarajan). The family has recently broken away from the joint household, a bold move in the cultural landscape of the 1990s. Predictably, blame is placed on the mother for this perceived rupture. But the patriarch’s hold is far from broken. Akaash’s father continues to work in his grandfather’s brokerage firm, and the question of whether his Amma can start a catering business with a friend is deferred to the patriarch’s permission. These moments of gendered negotiation are staged with deceptive simplicity: firm refusals, quiet frustrations leading to uncontrollable outbursts, and the invisible labour of women that passes without gratitude.