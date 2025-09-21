Don’t Tell Mother Review | A Tender Portrait Of The Cycles Of Inheritance

Outlook Rating:
4 / 5

BIFF 2025 | Anoop Lokkur’s Don’t Tell Mother is both a love letter to childhood and an unflinching look at its shadows.

Debiparna Chakraborty
Debiparna Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dont Tell Mother Still
Don't Tell Mother Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Don't Tell Mother is Anoop Lokkur's debut feature.

  • It premiered in the 'Windows to Asian Cinema' section at the 30th Busan International Film Festival.

  • It is premised on how children learn to navigate structures of discipline and violence long before they fully grasp their meaning.

Anoop Lokkur’s debut feature Don’t Tell Mother, premiering in the 'Windows to Asian Cinema' section at the 30th Busan International Film Festival, carries a tender but potent dose of nostalgia. Shot in sepia-tinged tones that feel both hazy and tactile, the film is set in 1990 in the Bengaluru of Lokkur’s childhood with such warmth and intimacy that watching it feels like stepping into a time capsule. The memories here are not reconstructed as much as they are infused with the contradictions of love and control that form the emotional inheritance of families.

The film begins in medias res, with a nine-year-old Akaash (Siddharth Swaroop) who has just been punished by his math teacher. His eyes, brimming with tears, wander to the open window where monkeys play with carefree abandon—a striking metaphor for a child bound by arbitrary rules, while the natural world follows none. In this single opening beat, Lokkur establishes his preoccupation: how children learn to navigate structures of discipline and violence long before they fully grasp their meaning.

Dont Tell Mother Poster
Don't Tell Mother Poster Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Akaash lives with his younger brother Adi (Anirudh P. Keserker) and their parents, credited as Amma and Appa in the film (portrayed by Aishwarya Dinesh and Karthik Nagarajan). The family has recently broken away from the joint household, a bold move in the cultural landscape of the 1990s. Predictably, blame is placed on the mother for this perceived rupture. But the patriarch’s hold is far from broken. Akaash’s father continues to work in his grandfather’s brokerage firm, and the question of whether his Amma can start a catering business with a friend is deferred to the patriarch’s permission. These moments of gendered negotiation are staged with deceptive simplicity: firm refusals, quiet frustrations leading to uncontrollable outbursts, and the invisible labour of women that passes without gratitude.

Related Content
Related Content

We view the world in Don’t Tell Mother mostly from Akaash’s point of view, but Dinesh’s Amma is the film’s other focus. Her Sisyphean routines of cooking, cleaning, and caregiving are rendered with painterly patience. Lokkur resists melodrama. Instead, the camera lingers on the repetition of everyday chores, granting dignity to what is usually taken for granted. Her muted rage will resonate with generations of women who have been told their aspirations end at the kitchen door.

Dont Tell Mother Still
Don't Tell Mother Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

The film’s emotional stakes crystallise in the classroom. Akaash’s math teacher becomes a cruel tormentor, which Lokkur juxtaposes with a Muharram procession outside the school—a startling collision of ritualised pain and institutionalised violence. Akaash hides his welts from his mother, who herself has occasionally disciplined him much more gently with a ruler. The gesture, small in comparison, nevertheless normalises the cycle. When Akaash later strikes Adi for a homework mistake, the inheritance of violence becomes clearer.

This culminates in one of the film’s most harrowing sequences—a near-tragedy that shocks Akaash into recognition. In the aftermath, he promises his brother he will never hit him again. This is the kind of moral epiphany Lokkur is interested in—not an overtly sentimental breakthrough, but a small act of unlearning, the kind of emotional labour that breaks chains forged across generations.

A still from the film - Sundance Film Festival
Sabar Bonda Review | Rohan Kanawade delivers the year's most stunning, emotionally immersive Indian film

BY Debanjan Dhar

For an audience member of Lokkur’s generation—millennials who grew up in the 1990s—the film will have a particularly sharp pull. It is concocted with collages of memories that are very specific, from holidays spent with cousins to spending hours stationed in front of the television after school. But it is how he treats these memories that makes Don’t Tell Mother stand apart.

The Mysuru family trip, with cousins piled into their ancestral home, feels blissful, even intoxicating in its simplicity. Yet, Lokkur resists packaging nostalgia as aesthetically aspirational. The lived-in textures are not escapes into a lost innocence but reminders that what we remember fondly was always more complicated. While the men and children spend hours at play, the women of the house toil away in the kitchens. The gender and power structures are always there and the children are party to it all.

Humans in the Loop Still - Aranya Sahay
Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

This balance—between tenderness and critique, longing and clarity—is what makes Don’t Tell Mother so affecting. Lokkur doesn’t use his childhood memories to create feel-good vignettes. Instead, he paints them with nuance: the joy of brotherhood shadowed by guilt, the warmth of a mother edged with fatigue, the rituals of an upper caste Hindu family stitched with patriarchal control.

The casting is also pitch-perfect. Swaroop’s Akaash is heartbreaking in his quiet watchfulness. He carries the film’s emotional weight with natural ease. Keserker as Adi is irrepressibly adorable, his innocence a foil to Akaash’s burdened coming-of-age gaze. Dinesh imbues Amma with dignity and unspoken longing, while Nagarajan’s Appa is a man caught between filial duty and spousal love and loyalty.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Still - Youtube
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review | Aryan Khan’s Satire On Industry Glitz Bursts With Masala And Chaos

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

Cinematographer Matthew Jenkins bathes the film in warm, soft light that renders ordinary spaces like the classroom, kitchens, and backyards as if they were charged with memory. Editor Pavan Bhat maintains a rhythm, letting domestic silences breathe without dragging the narrative. Together, they recreate memories on screen: some of which are quiet and some elliptical.

The film closes on a beautifully understated note. Adi, still shaken, acknowledges his newfound fear of cashews to Akaash. The secret, like the bruises Akaash once hid, becomes a bond between brothers. In a quiet gesture of gratitude, Akaash thanks his mother for the tiffin she prepares. After the cycles of discipline and silence, these simple acts of acknowledgment feel like a shift in the right direction. It suggests that love, too, can be inherited; not just fear, anger, and patriarchal shackles that tell young boys to bottle up their tears or become perpetrators of the same cruelties they witnessed or endured.

Manoj Bajpayee in the Fable - MAMI
Jugnuma (The Fable) Review: Raam Reddy’s sublime second feature glides between the real and dreamlike 

BY Debanjan Dhar

Don’t Tell Mother is a remarkable debut, one that transforms personal memory into something very potent. Lokkur captures the contradictions of family life—the love that nurtures and the violence it quietly excuses—with rare honesty. For a generation looking back at the 1990s with rose-tinted nostalgia, the film offers a necessary reminder: things were never as simple as we remember.

It is easy to want to package nostalgia; it is far harder to execute it without becoming derivative. Lokkur does so with tremendous heart. Don’t Tell Mother is both a love letter to childhood and an unflinching look at its shadows.

Debiparna Chakraborty is a film, TV, and culture critic dissecting media at the intersection of gender, politics, and power.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mithun Manhas Emerges As Frontrunner To Take Over As New BCCI President: Report

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Former India Star Bashes Pakistan As 'Seventh Division Team'

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Charith Asalanka Admits Team Fell 10-15 Runs Short

  4. Asia Cup 2025: PCB Hires Motivational Expert To Calm Players Before India Showdown

  5. IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Fastest Indian ODI Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo LIVE Score, China Masters Final: Match To Start Soon

  2. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  4. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Army Soldier Dies In Udhampur Terror Encounter; Joint Hunt For Militants Underway

  5. Day In Pics: September 20, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  5. Nepal Protests: Over To Gen Z

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn