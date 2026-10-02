Dino Morea denied arrest reports amid the ₹65.54-crore Mithi River probe.
EOW continued questioning Morea over alleged financial irregularities in contracts.
Morea and his brother Santino were previously questioned in May 2025.
Reports surrounding Dino Morea's arrest in the alleged Mithi River desilting scam have taken a new turn after the actor denied being arrested or detained by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The development follows reports that he was taken into custody after questioning at his Bandra residence.
Dino Morea denies arrest reports
An earlier report published on Friday stated that Morea had been arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning at his Bandra home. However, Morea later told Mid-Day through WhatsApp that the reports were "not true". The EOW had also not independently confirmed his arrest when the later report was published.
A senior EOW officer said Morea was being questioned based on leads in the investigation and that any further decision would be communicated later.
What is the Mithi River desilting case?
The EOW is investigating alleged financial irregularities connected to contracts for the desilting and rejuvenation of Mumbai's Mithi River. The investigation reportedly involves contractors, intermediaries and civic officials, with the BMC alleged to have suffered a loss of ₹65.54 crore.
Morea has previously been questioned in the case. In May 2025, he and his brother Santino Morea were questioned after investigators reportedly found phone records indicating contact with people linked to the probe. Investigators were also examining financial transactions involving Santino’s company UBO Ridez and individuals connected to the case.
The investigation has also focused on Ketan Kadam, who was arrested in 2025. The Enforcement Directorate had earlier searched Morea's residence as part of its wider probe.
As of the latest available update on October 2, the EOW had confirmed that Morea was being questioned but had not independently confirmed his arrest.
The actor’s denial also means that reports of an arrest should be treated cautiously until there is an official confirmation from the investigating agency or police. Further developments are expected as investigators continue examining the alleged financial transactions and links between those under scrutiny.