British Police Arrest Dual UK-Iranian National Over RAF Fairford Security Incident

British police arrest a dual UK-Iranian national in London over the RAF Fairford investigation.
Five men previously arrested near the airbase remain on police bail after petrol was found in three vans but no explosives were discovered.
Britain is examining possible Iranian involvement, while Tehran denies any connection to the incident.
RAF Fairford lies amid the Gloucestershire countryside, where fields and villages stretch around a military runway used by American bombers. But this week, the quiet landscape became the centre of a counter-terrorism investigation after suspicious activity near the airbase triggered a major police operation.
British police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old dual UK-Iranian national in London on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, Reuters reported.
The arrest has added a new and potentially international dimension to an incident that remains largely unexplained. Five British men in their 20s were arrested near RAF Fairford on Sunday on suspicion of explosives offences and preparing a terrorist act.
They were later released on police bail, while investigators continued to examine what happened and whether a foreign state was involved.
From Suspicious Vans To A Terror Probe
The investigation began after police received information about suspicious activity involving three vans near the airbase. A local farmer alerted authorities, prompting armed officers and specialist teams to descend on the area. Residents were evacuated as police and bomb-disposal experts secured the site.
Police later said they had found a quantity of petrol in the vehicles but no explosive device. The five men arrested near the base remain on police bail as detectives work through multiple lines of inquiry. The latest suspect was arrested in Westminster, and police also searched two properties in London, according to Reuters.
Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, described the investigation as “hugely complex” and said specialist teams were pursuing several lines of inquiry, including possible foreign-state involvement. The arrest, however, does not by itself establish who was behind the incident or what was allegedly being planned.
Iran Link Under Investigation
The question of Iran has given the case a significance beyond the fields surrounding RAF Fairford. The base, about 100 miles west of London, has been used by US bombers for operations against Iran. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there are “strong indications” that Iran played a part in the incident. Tehran has rejected the allegation.
The Iranian Embassy in London has denied any connection to the arrests, while British counter-terrorism police have stopped short of publicly establishing an Iranian link. Their statement says investigators are examining “all possible angles”, including potential foreign-state involvement.
For now, the mystery remains larger than the evidence made public. There are the vans, the petrol, the arrests and an investigation that has travelled from a quiet corner of Gloucestershire to Westminster. What investigators ultimately uncover—about the suspects, their intentions and any possible foreign connection—will determine whether Sunday's alarm was an isolated security incident or part of something wider.