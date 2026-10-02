Abu Shehadeh Drops Israel Election Bid After Supreme Court Signals Disqualification

Balad leader Sami Abu Shehadeh has withdrawn from the October 27 Knesset election after Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit told him that a majority of the nine-judge panel supported his disqualification
The case centred on comments Abu Shehadeh made after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which Israel’s attorney general argued could amount to support for armed struggle; Abu Shehadeh denied supporting violence and said his remarks had been taken out of context
The Supreme Court is still considering appeals involving Ra’am, the Joint List and Ofer Cassif, after Israel’s Central Elections Committee voted to bar them from the upcoming election
Balad party leader Sami Abu Shehadeh has withdrawn from Israel’s October 27 Knesset election after the Supreme Court warned that it could issue a ruling disqualifying him.
The decision came after a hearing before an expanded nine-judge panel on Thursday. Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit told Abu Shehadeh that a majority of the judges favoured his disqualification and suggested he withdraw from the race, which would allow the court to avoid issuing a formal ruling on his case, according to Israeli media reports.
Balad later agreed to the proposal and Abu Shehadeh withdrew, meaning the court is not expected to issue a reasoned judgment on his disqualification. Israel National News reported that Balad wanted to avoid creating a precedent in which candidates could be disqualified on the basis of isolated statements rather than the higher evidentiary threshold developed in previous cases.
Why Was He Challenged?
The case centred on statements Abu Shehadeh made after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.
The Attorney General supported his disqualification, arguing that an article he published on October 8, 2023 expressed support for armed struggle against Israel. At the hearing, Abu Shehadeh rejected that interpretation and said his comments had been taken out of context. He told the judges that he opposed violence and intended to argue for a political rather than violent response.
Justice Alex Stein said the article indicated support for terrorism, while Abu Shehadeh’s lawyer argued that describing the October 7 attack as a “historic and strategic event” did not amount to support for armed struggle.
What Happened To Arab Parties?
Abu Shehadeh’s withdrawal follows a broader dispute over the participation of Arab-majority parties in the election.
Last week, Israel’s Central Elections Committee voted to disqualify the two main Arab-majority lists, Ra’am and the Joint List. as well as Abu Shehadeh and Jewish-Arab Hadash lawmaker Ofer Cassif. The decisions were then appealed to the Supreme Court.
Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas and the Joint List have challenged the committee’s decisions, while the Attorney General opposed disqualifying Ra’am, Cassif and the Joint List, saying the evidence did not meet the required legal threshold.
The Supreme Court’s role is important because the Central Elections Committee is primarily a political body made up of representatives of parliamentary blocs, and the court has previously overturned committee decisions seeking to bar Arab candidates and lists.
What Happens Next?
Abu Shehadeh will no longer contest the October 27 election, and the Supreme Court is not expected to issue a formal ruling on his individual case after his withdrawal.
The court is still considering the appeals involving the Joint List, Ra’am and Ofer Cassif. The outcome of those cases will determine whether the parties and candidate can remain in the race for the next Knesset.
The dispute has therefore moved beyond Abu Shehadeh’s individual candidacy to the wider question of whether Israel’s principal Arab-majority political lists and candidates will be permitted to contest the upcoming election.