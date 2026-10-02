Who Is Sunita Rani, The Punjab Police Inspector Dismissed After Bribery Arrest And ‘All Is Well’ Remark?

Punjab Police inspector Sunita Rani was dismissed following her ₹50,000 bribery arrest.
The dismissal order cited allegations of extortion involving people linked to narcotics.
Her “All is well” remarks after a court appearance drew departmental criticism.
Punjab Police inspector Sunita Rani has been dismissed from service following her arrest in a ₹50,000 bribery case. The dismissal order also cited allegations of extortion and her remarks to reporters after a court appearance.
Faridkot Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Nilambari Jagadale ordered her immediate dismissal on Thursday, October 1, dispensing with a regular departmental inquiry over concerns that witnesses could be threatened, coerced or induced.
Who Is Sunita Rani?
Rani was serving as station house officer (SHO) of Kot Isse Khan police station in Punjab’s Moga district when the Vigilance Bureau arrested her.
According to the dismissal order, the Dharamkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) had previously received oral complaints accusing her of demanding and accepting bribes while performing official duties and misbehaving with members of the public.
The DSP summoned and reprimanded her, directed her to behave courteously and warned against further complaints. The report did not mention any subsequent transfer or other action arising from those complaints.
What Is The Bribery Case?
On September 26, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau’s Ferozepur Range arrested Rani and her gunman, Home Guard jawan Guravtar Singh, allegedly while they were accepting a ₹50,000 bribe.
An FIR was registered against both under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. They were accused of threatening a person with implication in a drug smuggling case and extorting money from him.
The dismissal order said that, after the case was registered, the DSP learnt of further allegations that Rani had extorted money from people linked to narcotics sales.
She allegedly summoned them to the police station and demanded money while threatening to register cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Those who refused to pay were allegedly told that an FIR would be lodged against them.
What Did She Say After Her Court Appearance?
Rani was produced before a Moga court on September 27. While Vigilance officials were escorting her back, reporters asked about the allegation that she had accepted a ₹50,000 bribe.
“All is well, all is well, all is well,” she replied with a smile.
She also said, “Look, a new module of the jail has started,” and “It’s a part of life.” During the interaction, she added, “Absolutely, one should always remain bold.”
The video circulated widely on social media. The dismissal order described her responses as casual and flippant, saying they undermined discipline, damaged public perception of the police department and could influence other personnel.
Why Was She Dismissed?
The decision followed an October 1 report by Moga Senior Superintendent of Police Sartaj Singh Chahal recommending Rani’s dismissal.
Jagadale cited a reasonable apprehension that witnesses could be threatened, coerced or induced during a departmental inquiry. The order also said her continued service could affect public safety and security.
It stated that her conduct violated the Government Employees Conduct Rules, 1966, which require absolute integrity and devotion to duty. Describing her as a “black sheep” of the department, Jagadale reiterated the police’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, as reported by the Tribune.
Copies of the dismissal order were sent to the DGP, the Special DGP (Law and Order), the IG (Intelligence) and the Moga SSP, with directions that a copy be served on Rani immediately.