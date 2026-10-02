Mahatma Gandhi's Jayanti: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister honors Gandhiji's legacy on October 2.
Core Ideals: Emphasizes truth, non-violence, and welfare as guiding principles for governance.
State Commitment: Reaffirms dedication to public service aligned with Gandhian values.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi's ideals such as truth, non-violence, cleanliness, and village self-governance continue to guide us even today, marking his 157th birth anniversary.
The CM underscored that Gandhi's sacrifices for the country's independence and the way he united and led the people remain eternally memorable.
"On the occasion of the 157th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, I pay my humble tribute to that great soul. Gandhi's ideals such as truth, non-violence, cleanliness, and village self-governance continue to guide us even today," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.
Let each one of us work towards building the clean, self-reliant, poverty-free society that Gandhiji dreamed of. Also, let us walk the path shown by Gandhiji for a developed India and Swarna Andhra (golden Andhra), he said.