Asian Games 2026: India Win Sepaktakraw Bronze After Fighting Loss To Japan In Semifinal

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Asian Games 2026: India secured bronze in men’s quadrant Sepaktakraw after losing 0-2 to hosts Japan in the semifinal in Nagoya on Friday

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Asian Games 2026: India Win Sepaktakraw Bronze After Fighting Loss To Japan In Semifinal
Asian Games 2026: India Win Sepaktakraw Bronze After Fighting Loss To Japan In Semifinal Photo: X/TheKheloIndia
Summary of this article

  • India won bronze in men’s quadrant Sepaktakraw after a 0-2 semifinal defeat to hosts Japan

  • India lost the closely fought semifinal 12-15, 13-15, narrowly missing out on a place in the final

  • India had topped Group A unbeaten, defeating Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar before reaching the semifinals

The Indian team went down fighting 0-2 to hosts Japan in the men's quadrant semifinals to settle for a bronze medal in the Sepaktakraw competition of the Asian Games in Nagoya on Friday.

India lost the last-four match 12-15, 13-15.

The second set was more intense with the Indian team fighting hard but kept trailing Japan throughout, even narrowing the difference to 13-14 in the final stages.

India had earlier won each of their Group A matches to top the group defeating Laos (2-0), Vietnam (2-0) and Myanmar (2-1).

On the other hand, Japan had finished second in Group B, having started their campaign with a defeat to Indonesia 1-2. The hosts defeated Singapore and Korea to make the semifinals.

Also Check: India Medal Tally at Asian Games 2026

Earlier in the day, the Indian Women's team was beaten 0-2 by Thailand in their Preliminary Group A contest.

Thailand won the first set 15-10 and were more dominating in the second, winning 15-4.

Related Content
The Indian Women's Sepaktakraw Team of Elangbam Lierentonbi Devi, Menenu Tsukru, and Langoljam Prity - Sports Authority of India
India in Sepak takraw - Sport Authority of India
Gold Medalist team India stands for their national anthem on the podium after beating team Sri Lanka in the women's gold medal T20 cricket game at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Asian Games 2026: Japan Fight Back To Defeat India In Sepaktakraw After Nearly Three Hours - SAI

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