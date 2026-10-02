Arrest and Charges: Trichy police arrested former Srirangam DMK area secretary M. Ramkumar and booked him alongside five others for allegedly grabbing over 7,000 sq ft of land belonging to the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple using forged documents.

Land Misuse: The disputed property, valued at multiple crores, was allegedly transferred in 2022 and subsequently used to operate a political party office.