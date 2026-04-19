M K Stalin Unveils DMK’s ‘Chennai Super-6’ Manifesto Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Six-point Chennai-focused plan promises transport upgrades, AI integration, and urban infrastructure overhaul before April 23 Assembly elections

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
M K Stalin Unveils DMK’s ‘Chennai Super-6’ Manifesto
M K Stalin Unveils DMK’s ‘Chennai Super-6’ Manifesto Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls Photo: Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • M. K. Stalin launched the DMK’s ‘Chennai Super-6’ manifesto at Anna Arivalayam, outlining targeted promises for the city.

  • The plan includes 1,000 new mini-buses, AI-enabled traffic management, and major road and stormwater infrastructure upgrades.

  • Measures to address stray dog concerns, alongside investments in emerging sectors like AI, gaming, and animation, also feature prominently.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday unveiled the DMK’s ‘Chennai Super-6’, a Chennai-specific manifesto for the Assembly polls.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in this state will be held on April 23.

Stalin released the manifesto at the DMK headquarters, ‘Anna Arivalayam’, and its first copy was received by party organisation secretary R S Bharathi.

The six-point document promises upgraded amenities, 1,000 new mini-buses, and AI-enabled transport management to reduce congestion and cut travel time.

Father-Son: M. Karunanidhi with his son and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who has gone all out to consolidate his power by expanding the concept of social justice - null
Will Stalin's Return After 2026 Assembly Polls Lead To The End Of The Dravidian Binary?

BY R. Vijaya Sankar

Stormwater drains, key road projects, and world-class amenities on roads, such as avenue trees, were among the assurances made by the ruling party.

Notably, to tackle the stray dog menace, the party has assured that it will triple the number of veterinary doctors and field staff.

A special centre for AI, animation, visual effects, gaming, and immersive technologies, along with a global talent gateway, also forms part of the promises.

Related Content
Dr.Tamilasai Soundrajan BJP Interview - Suresh Pandey
BJP Pivots To “M. K. Stalin vs Women” Pitch After Delimitation Setback
In this image posted on April 16, 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during a protest against the proposed Delimitation bill, in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu.  - Photo: PTI
Delimitation Row Recasts Tamil Nadu Poll Narrative As South Pushes Back
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin burns a copy of the proposed Delimitation bill during a protest, in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, April 16, 2026 - PTI
M.K. Stalin And The Politics of Religion, Dravidian Resistance In Tamil Nadu
Stalin Unveils DMK Manifesto, Promises ₹8,000 ‘Illatharasi’ Coupon for Women - | Photo: PTI
Stalin Unveils DMK Manifesto, Promises ₹8,000 ‘Illatharasi’ Coupon for Women
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy Ends Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Blazing 46

  2. KKR Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 28 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats

  3. Ayush Mhatre Injury Update: CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey Confirms Youngster Suffering Hamstring Tear

  4. IPL Dispatch: Axar's Loss Is Miller's Gain; Sangakkara Shares Thoughtful Message For Sooryavanshi

  5. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Super Kings Stumble Under Pressure As Sunrisers Seal 10-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 18, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  3. Modi Attacks Opposition as Anti-Women: 'Nari Shakti has been Taken for Granted'

  4. Rakhigarhi's Treasures | In Photos

  5. MCD Readies SWAGAM Portal For Unauthorised Colonies’ Regularisation Rollout

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. Iran Reimposes Hormuz Curbs, Fires on Passing Ships

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy