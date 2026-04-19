M K Stalin Unveils DMK’s ‘Chennai Super-6’ Manifesto Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Summary of this article
M. K. Stalin launched the DMK’s ‘Chennai Super-6’ manifesto at Anna Arivalayam, outlining targeted promises for the city.
The plan includes 1,000 new mini-buses, AI-enabled traffic management, and major road and stormwater infrastructure upgrades.
Measures to address stray dog concerns, alongside investments in emerging sectors like AI, gaming, and animation, also feature prominently.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday unveiled the DMK’s ‘Chennai Super-6’, a Chennai-specific manifesto for the Assembly polls.
Elections to 234 Assembly seats in this state will be held on April 23.
The six-point document promises upgraded amenities, 1,000 new mini-buses, and AI-enabled transport management to reduce congestion and cut travel time.
Stormwater drains, key road projects, and world-class amenities on roads, such as avenue trees, were among the assurances made by the ruling party.
Notably, to tackle the stray dog menace, the party has assured that it will triple the number of veterinary doctors and field staff.
A special centre for AI, animation, visual effects, gaming, and immersive technologies, along with a global talent gateway, also forms part of the promises.