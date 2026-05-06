Rajinikanth Meets MK Stalin In Chennai After DMK Setback, Sends Strong Signal

Summary of this article
Rajinikanth meets MK Stalin in Chennai after DMK loses Assembly elections.
TVK wins 108 seats while DMK secures 59, moves to the Opposition.
Rajinikanth reportedly extends support to Stalin amid shifting Tamil Nadu politics.
The news that Rajinikanth met MK Stalin in Chennai has quickly drawn attention, especially in the aftermath of the DMK’s recent electoral setback. The actor was seen visiting Stalin at his residence, with a photograph from the meeting circulating widely online.
According to reports, Rajinikanth is said to have conveyed his support to M. K. Stalin during what appeared to be a quiet, private interaction.
Rajinikanth meets MK Stalin after DMK election setback
The meeting comes at a time when the political landscape in Tamil Nadu is undergoing a shift. The DMK, led by Stalin, faced a significant defeat in the Assembly elections, with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as a strong new force.
TVK secured 108 seats, while the DMK managed 59, pushing the party into the Opposition. Stalin himself lost his constituency by a margin of around 8,700 votes, adding to the party’s challenges.
It has been reported that the visit was intended as a gesture of solidarity during a difficult political phase.
What this means for Tamil Nadu politics
Rajinikanth’s presence carries weight, given his long-standing engagement with politics, even though he never formally entered the arena. In the past, he has extended support to the DMK, including during key elections in the late 1990s.
Following the results, he had also publicly congratulated Vijay on his performance, signalling a balanced stance amid shifting alliances.
Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing around government formation. Vijay is said to be in talks with several parties to secure a majority, with reports suggesting he may take the oath as Chief Minister soon.
The meeting between Rajinikanth and Stalin took place on May 6 in Chennai, at a moment when Tamil Nadu’s political equation continues to evolve.