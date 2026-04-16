M.K. Stalin And The Politics of Religion, Dravidian Resistance In Tamil Nadu

Stalin accuses Centre of trying to use women's quota as 'weapon,' slams EPS over delimitation Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly criticised the Centre over the women's reservation and accused it of trying to use it as a "weapon" to tackle the opposition before taking up the delimitation exercise based on population. Photo: Source: PTI

Stalin accuses Centre of trying to use women's quota as 'weapon,' slams EPS over delimitation Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly criticised the Centre over the women's reservation and accused it of trying to use it as a "weapon" to tackle the opposition before taking up the delimitation exercise based on population. Photo: Source: PTI