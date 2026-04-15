The NDA Alternative: Inside Tamil Nadu’s High-Stakes Battle for Change

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a unique election with two major alliances and two other parties contesting independently, making it a four-cornered fight. Despite being in power for five years and claiming to have delivered world-class governance comparable to that of Scandinavian countries, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government is making desperate poll promises, showing how badly the electoral arithmetic and the mood of the people are tilted against them. Unfortunately, these promises have fallen flat and received no reception from the people. The DMK has made 505 election promises, in addition to those for every district in the state, but has failed to fulfil even 10 per cent of them, even after being in power for five years. Why would the people be swayed again by their empty promises? On the other hand, the people are looking forward to change as they have felt suffocated due to corruption and misgovernance of the DMK government.