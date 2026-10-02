PM Modi Pays Tributes To Ex-PM Lal Bahadur Shastri

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Remembering 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan': Prime Minister Honours the Legacy and Enduring Values of the Former Leader

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Ex PM Lal Bahadur Shastri
Ex PM Lal Bahadur Shastri
Summary of this article

  • Homage paid: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered floral tributes to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

  • Legacy recalled: Honored Shastri's exceptional leadership, patriotism, and monumental service to the nation.

  • Call to values: Emphasized the enduring relevance of Shastri's inspiring vision and ideals for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and said his simplicity and dedication to the nation remain deeply inspiring.

Modi said Shastri's dedication to the welfare of the nation was reflected during his short tenure as prime minister, when he gave the 'mantra' to soldiers and farmers on how to take the country to greater heights.

"Homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji, whose simplicity and dedication to the nation remain deeply inspiring," Modi said in a post on X.

In a video message, the prime minister said Shastri's character possessed a unique quality - while he appeared gentle and polite on the outside, he possessed an exceptionally strong will within.

"Whenever we remember Lal Bahadur Shastri, our heads bow down in deep respect. His remarkable personality fills everyone's heart with deep pride," he said.

Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, in Uttar Pradesh and passed away on January 11, 1966, in Tashkent.

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He served as the prime minister of India from June 9, 1964, to January 11, 1966.

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