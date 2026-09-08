TN CM Vijay Clarifies Assembly Gesture Row, Denies Intent To Mock Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay clarified that his Assembly body language was unintentional and not meant to hurt anyone personally.
The controversy erupted after online users claimed Vijay's jaw-lifting gesture mocked DMK president MK Stalin's past Emergency-era injury.
The debate in the Assembly saw Vijay alleging scientific corruption in TASMAC under the DMK regime, citing ED documents and the Sarkaria Commission.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday clarified his “body language” in the Assembly and said it was “not in any way intentional”. He posted the clarification on X after a gesture he made while replying to the debate on grants for the Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments drew attention online. Vijay is also the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief.
The clarification came a day after a confrontation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly over Vijay’s remarks on alleged corruption in TASMAC during the DMK government. During his speech on 7.9.2026, Vijay also referred to the MISA Act and the Sarkaria Commission.
Assembly Row Details
The row began in the Assembly on Monday when Vijay displayed ED documents linked to TASMAC and alleged corruption in the state-run liquor retailer during the DMK government. He said former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar were also involved in the liquor-retail corruption.
Vijay also referred to the Sarkaria Commission report, which had cited 2.5 per cent corruption in tenders during the term led by then DMK president M Karunanidhi. “Financial irregularities were done in an organised manner and claimed it is a ‘scientific corruption’ that has taken place in the DMK regime,” Vijay said. The remarks triggered a walkout by the DMK from the Assembly.
Clarification On Gesture
Vijay addressed the gesture directly on Tuesday. In his post on X, he said, “I wish to clarify that, during my response speech on the police department's grant request in the Legislative Assembly on 7.9.2026, my body language, which inadvertently came across in between, was not in any way intentional.”
He added, “Therefore, I kindly request that it not be interpreted as an act intended to hurt anyone's feelings on a personal level.” The gesture involved Vijay holding his jaw with one hand, seemingly to lift it.
Several social media users noticed and highlighted the movement. Some claimed it mocked former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin, who had reportedly suffered a jaw fracture during his incarceration during the Emergency in 1975, PTI reported.
Speaker And Protest
The protest inside the House escalated after Vijay’s remarks. DMK MLAs reportedly raised slogans and surrounded Speaker JCD Prabhakar's podium on Monday, demanding that Vijay’s comments based on the ED documents be expunged.
Prabhakar rejected that demand. The opposition MLAs then continued their protest inside the House.
The confrontation widened. State law minister C T R Nirmal Kumar defended Vijay’s remarks, while Leader of the House Sengottaiyan demanded action against the protesting legislators. Prabhakar then directed watch and ward staff to evict the DMK MLAs, who were removed from the Assembly by House marshals.