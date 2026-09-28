Asian Games 2026: Early Exit For India In Women's Sepaktakraw Doubles Event After Another Lacklustre Performance

India lost to Japan women's Sepatakraw doubles in Asian Games 2026
They had already lost their previous two games to South Korean and Philippines
With loss against Japan, India failed to reach the semi-finals
India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the women's doubles sepaktakraw event, finishing last in their group at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday.
The duo of Menenu Tsukru and Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam went down 1-2 (11-15, 15-9, 13-15) to Japan in its final Group B game.
India had lost to South Korea and the Philippines by 0-2 margins on Sunday.
The top two teams from each group progressed to the semifinals.