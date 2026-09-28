Asian Games 2026: Early Exit For India In Women's Sepaktakraw Doubles Event After Another Lacklustre Performance

P PTI Published at: 28 September 2026 8:10 pm

India had already lost their opening two games to South Korea and Philippines and, the loss against home team Japan confirmed their exit

P PTI Published at: 28 September 2026 8:10 pm

The Indian Women's Sepaktakraw Team of Elangbam Lierentonbi Devi, Menenu Tsukru, and Langoljam Prity Photo: Sports Authority of India

Summary of this article India lost to Japan women's Sepatakraw doubles in Asian Games 2026

They had already lost their previous two games to South Korean and Philippines

With loss against Japan, India failed to reach the semi-finals India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the women's doubles sepaktakraw event, finishing last in their group at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday. The duo of Menenu Tsukru and Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam went down 1-2 (11-15, 15-9, 13-15) to Japan in its final Group B game. Asian Games Highlights, Day 10: Esha, Sreeshankar, Gulveer, Yashvir Win Silver; Vithya, Rohit, Parul, Pincky Bag Bronze By Deepak Joshi India had lost to South Korea and the Philippines by 0-2 margins on Sunday. The top two teams from each group progressed to the semifinals.