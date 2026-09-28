Asian Games 2026: Early Exit For India In Women's Sepaktakraw Doubles Event After Another Lacklustre Performance

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India had already lost their opening two games to South Korea and Philippines and, the loss against home team Japan confirmed their exit

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India in Sepaktakraw
The Indian Women's Sepaktakraw Team of Elangbam Lierentonbi Devi, Menenu Tsukru, and Langoljam Prity Photo: Sports Authority of India
Summary of this article

  • India lost to Japan women's Sepatakraw doubles in Asian Games 2026

  • They had already lost their previous two games to South Korean and Philippines

  • With loss against Japan, India failed to reach the semi-finals

India failed to qualify for the semifinals of the women's doubles sepaktakraw event, finishing last in their group at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday.

The duo of Menenu Tsukru and Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam went down 1-2 (11-15, 15-9, 13-15) to Japan in its final Group B game.

India delivered a stunning double podium in the men's javelin throw at the Asian Games 2026, with Yashvir Singh capturing silver and Rohit Yadav claiming bronze in Nagoya. - afiindia/X
Asian Games Highlights, Day 10: Esha, Sreeshankar, Gulveer, Yashvir Win Silver; Vithya, Rohit, Parul, Pincky Bag Bronze

By Deepak Joshi

India had lost to South Korea and the Philippines by 0-2 margins on Sunday.

The top two teams from each group progressed to the semifinals.

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