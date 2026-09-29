2 MHA Officials Arrested For Allegedly Seeking Bribe For FCRA Registration

Delhi Police arrested two government officials, including one posted in the MHA’s Foreigners Division, for allegedly seeking illegal gratification to facilitate FCRA registration.
The MHA said preliminary questioning indicated the officials were allegedly in contact with associations over registration and renewal, while FCRA services are provided online.
The arrests come as the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026 is under scrutiny by a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee chaired by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal.
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two government officials, including one currently posted in the Home Ministry’s Foreigners Division, for allegedly seeking illegal gratification from an association in exchange for facilitating its pending registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).
The two officials, a senior accountant and an accountant, were arrested on Monday following information provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a government statement said on Tuesday. Police are also probing whether they were involved in facilitating similar FCRA registrations and renewals in the past.
Officials Allegedly Sought Money For FCRA Registration
According to the MHA, the officials allegedly approached an association and sought money to facilitate its pending FCRA registration.
While one is currently posted in the MHA’s Foreigners Division, the other is posted in a Pay and Accounts Office and had previously served in the Foreigners Division.
“Preliminary questioning indicates that the two officials were in contact with certain associations to facilitate their registration and renewal in exchange for illegal gratification,” the government said.
The FCRA regulates the acceptance and use of foreign contributions by individuals, associations, NGOs, trusts and other entities in India. The law lays down conditions governing who can receive foreign contributions and how such funds must be received, accounted for and reported.
The MHA said all FCRA-related services are provided online through the FCRA portal and stressed that no intermediary, agent or individual is authorised to facilitate such services.
The arrests are part of an ongoing probe, and the allegations against the officials have not been established in court.
FCRA Bill Under JPC Review
The arrests come as the government is seeking to amend the FCRA framework through the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.
The Bill was referred to a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee in August for detailed scrutiny. The proposed legislation seeks, among other changes, to create a Designated Authority to supervise and manage foreign contributions and assets of organisations whose FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or not renewed.
Under the proposed framework, assets created wholly or partly from foreign contributions could initially vest provisionally with the Designated Authority. If an organisation subsequently obtains renewal or restoration of its registration within the prescribed period, the assets and unused foreign contribution would be returned. Permanent vesting could follow if the registration is not restored within the prescribed period.
The proposed changes have drawn objections from Opposition parties and several civil society and church organisations, particularly over the proposed powers relating to assets created using foreign contributions. The government has defended the legislation as a measure aimed at improving transparency, accountability and regulatory clarity.
The latest arrests, meanwhile, relate to alleged bribery in the administration of the existing FCRA registration process and are separate from the parliamentary scrutiny of the proposed amendments.
(With ANI Inputs)