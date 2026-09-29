'Stop Punishing Women For Crimes Against Them': LoP Rahul Gandhi Backs Student Protest

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday backed student protests over women’s safety, saying restricting women’s movement cannot be the response to crimes against them.
His remarks came amid demonstrations in Delhi following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in south Delhi. Students from several institutions have joined protests demanding safer public spaces, stronger policing and greater accountability.
“Across our country, women are afraid to walk the streets, afraid of being harassed, afraid of being raped. And the government’s answer: stay at home,” he said.
Gandhi said authorities should focus on making public spaces safer and ensuring offenders face swift action.
“This is patriarchy at work: a system that blames the victim and shields the criminal. It is time to smash it,” he said.
“The solution is not to lock women inside. It is to make our streets safe, to confront the mindset of men who mistreat women, and to punish those who attack them, swiftly and without exception,” the Congress leader said.
Students from institutions including Lady Shri Ram College, Miranda House, Gargi College and Dr BR Ambedkar University have participated in demonstrations. Protesters have raised concerns over poorly lit areas, harassment and restrictions on women's movement because of safety concerns.
Placards and slogans including “Abort Patriarchy”, “My favourite season is FALL of patriarchy” and “Bas bohot ho gaya” (enough is enough) featured during the protests.
The issue has also reached the Supreme Court. On Monday, the court questioned the Delhi government and police over recent crimes against women and girls in the capital and sought accountability over public safety.
Gandhi also urged young people, particularly women from Gen Z, to participate in peaceful protests.
“Thousands of students and young people are on the streets demanding safety for women. I urge even more young women, especially GenZ across India to come out in stronger numbers,” he said.
“This government is deaf to your pain and will only listen when it’s under pressure. Peaceful protest is your democratic right, and I stand with you wholeheartedly,” he added.