Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar Govt Over Student Protest Clashes In Patna

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led Bihar government of using police force to evade accountability regarding student protests.
Hundreds of students and job aspirants clashed with security personnel at Dak Bungalow Chowk in Patna during a march to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's residence.
Protesters at Gardanibagh are demanding a single-stage PT-mains exam for TRE-4, removal of negative marking, and 100% domicile-based recruitment.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led Bihar government of weaponising the police to evade accountability over student protests. Fresh clashes erupted in Patna on Tuesday (August 25) as hundreds of protesters marched from Gandhi Maidan towards Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s residence. The demonstrators broke through barricades and clashed with security personnel at Dak Bungalow Chowk.
Demands Driving the Protests
Students and job aspirants are protesting at Gardanibagh over recruitment examinations and government jobs. The protesters’ demands include a proposed fourth Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) and a single-stage PT-mains examination. They also demanded the removal of negative marking and 100% domicile-based recruitment.
Weaponising the Police Force
Gandhi posted his criticism in Hindi on X. "Why are there irregularities in recruitment exams? Why no action on allegations of paper leaks? And how long will this tampering with the future of the youth continue?" he said.
He highlighted that student discontent over Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams is a long-standing issue. "The controversy over BPSC exams is not of today. Students have been on the streets for a long time over the recruitment process, exam pattern, delays, and transparency. But instead of answering [them], what is the government doing? It’s wielding batons and water cannons. It’s taking students into custody," Gandhi said.
"This is not just a question of police action; this is a question of the mindset of the BJP government, which has no answers. That is why it is turning the police into a weapon to evade accountability," Gandhi said.
He warned the administration against suppressing dissent. "You can’t snatch away someone’s future by instilling fear. The students of Bihar will keep asking questions. And now, it’s not just answers they want; they demand accountability," Gandhi said.