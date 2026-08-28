Will They, Won't They?

Having lost the BJP's support base after the split, the SAD sought to broaden its social coalition by tying up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the 2022 Assembly election. The BSP contested 20 seats, while the Akalis fought the remaining 97, with the alliance hoping to consolidate Punjab's sizeable Dalit vote, which accounts for around a third of the electorate. But the strategy failed to make a significant electoral impact. The BSP won just one seat, while the SAD secured only three seats—12 fewer than it had won in the 2017 Assembly election. This was despite Kanshi Ram's roots in Rupnagar in Punjab, and the Akalis' support for his successful bid to be a Lok Sabha member three decades ago.