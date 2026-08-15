After The Attack: What’s Next For Sukhbir Badal And The Akali Dal?

The incident also revealed the undermining of the autonomy of the SGPC, considered the “mini-parliament” of the community, by the Badal leadership. The same year, there were incidents of sacrilege that led to protests by the Sikh community. The police firing on protesters at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, which led to deaths, had a devastating effect on the panthic image of the Akali Dal, which for long had projected itself as the sole representative and custodian of the interests of the Sikh community worldwide.