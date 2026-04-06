Four Years of the AAP Government In Punjab: The Biggest Hits And Misses

To its credit, the government has shown much more urgency in tackling the issue, compared to preceding governments. Fourth, the AAP government’s record on combating corruption has not been up to mark as even the party top leaders including legislators and ministers have been forced to resign after facing charges. The promised ‘Jan Lok Pal bill’ never happened, nor the office of Lok Pal has been strengthened. Fifth, the party promising to cut down the public expenditure by ending VIP culture is not visible on the ground. Worse, it is a common knowledge that state resources and assets are kept at the disposal of the Delhi-based AAP leaders, especially after the party’s defeat in Delhi. Sixth, in a border state neighbouring hostile Pakistan, the incidents of terrorist acts in the recent years like the grenade attacks on intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali, Gurdaspur police station, Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh (UT), among others, have ignited the fear of the revival of militancy, a fear that has been fuelled by the wins of the separatists in Faridkot and Khadoor Sahib constituencies in the 2024 elections. Previously, in the 2022 by-poll held in Sangrur, Simranjit Singh Mann, an advocate of Khalistan, had won. Punjab Police, famed for taking on and neutralising the Pakistan-backed militants in the eighties, being unable to root out the criminals and terrorists, can be attributed to the institutional weakness that has seeped in due to the constant political interference. Seventh, growing state’s indebtedness due to the AAP government’s reckless populist policies and financial imprudence has been another worry as the party’s promise to bring a turnaround in the economy has fallen flat. It is only recently, with the forthcoming election in mind, the government organised an investors’ summit, with some success.