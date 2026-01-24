Punjab Police Bust Two BKI Terror Modules Ahead of Republic Day, Five Arrested

Police arrested a BKI operative in Tarn Taran and recovered a hand grenade, ammunition and methamphetamine.
In a separate operation in Hoshiarpur, police seized a 2.5-kg RDX-based improvised explosive device and arrested four more operatives linked to foreign-based handlers.
FIRs have been registered under UAPA and explosives laws, and investigations are ongoing to trace the network’s local and international links.
Punjab Police on Friday claimed, it had dismantled two terror modules ahead of Republic Day by arresting five operatives of the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and seizing a large cache of arms, explosives and drugs from different parts of the state.
The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, foiled an imminent attack on a security installation with the arrest of Sharanpreet Singh, an alleged BKI operative from Tarn Taran district, said DGP Gaurav Yadav. Police recovered hand grenade, Glock pistol, live cartridges and 65 grams of methamphetamine from his possession. PTI reported.
In a separate operation, Hoshiarpur police, along with Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, arrested four BKI operatives from Garhshankar and recovered a 2.5-kg RDX-based improvised explosive device and two pistols with cartridges. Police said the module was allegedly being operated by BKI handlers based in the United States and that the recovered explosive was meant for a targeted attack ahead of Republic Day.
An FIR has been registered under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Preventions Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act, and further investigation is underway.
Police identified the arrested accused in the Hoshiarpur case as Diljot Singh Saini, Harman alias Harry, Ajay alias Mehra and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola. In Sharanpreet Singh’s case, investigators said he was acting on the directions of foreign-based BKI operatives, including Nishan Singh, Adeshbir Singh and Simranjit Singh.
According to police, the foreign handlers were actively working to create fear and instability in Punjab. Investigators are now probing the network’s forward and backward links.
SSOC Amritsar officials said Sharanpreet was arrested during an intelligence-based operation on the Amritsar–Tarn Taran highway. During questioning, he disclosed the location where a grenade had been hidden, which police later recovered. Investigators also said he had joined the network through a relative and was involved in transporting weapons, explosives and illegal funds.
(With inputs from PTI)